Challenge yourself: Firies launch Bushfire-Ready Challenge for families

With the end of fire permit season, and with it bushfire season, firefighters are already looking ahead to summer and asking the community to do its part to prepare.
The Tasmania Fire Service's (TFS) Bushfire-Ready Challenge is back for another year, with families urged to sign up and help get ready for summer.
TFS community development officer James Jennings said the challenge, which launched in three communities in 2022 and went statewide in 2023, was becoming a key resource in protecting Tasmanians.
"(It) allowed people to know their risk, create a bushfire plan, ensure they could do a property assessment and importantly, keep their family safe," Mr Jennings said.
"We're really excited to do this again.
"It's going to take people through an online four week experience where we hope to inspire them to generate action within their household and their backyard to ensure that when it comes to summer, everyone is bushfire ready."
A total of 579 households signed up for the statewide pilot program in 2023, which Mr Jennings said worked out to about 1700 Tasmanians participating.
Mr Jennings said the challenge, set to begin early Spring, focussed on "controlling the controllables".
"What we talk about in community development education is control the controllables," Mr Jennings said.
"We can't control the weather all the time, we can obviously prepare for it though.
"It's making sure that families in the community ensure they know what to do, and have the resources so they can prepare appropriately and be bushfire ready."
Police, Fire and Emergency Management minister Felix Ellis said preparation was key to ensure families stayed safe when the worst happened.
"We want Tasmanians to be prepared, because this is one of the most bushfire-prone places on Earth," he said.
"Our firefighters and emergency services do incredible work.
"But when members of our community are prepared, it makes their life a lot easier, and it makes our community safer."
Families can register for the challenge at bushfire.tas.gov.au.
