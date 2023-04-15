The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Liberals name Susie Bower next federal candidate for Lyons

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 15 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Bower (left) has been named as the next federal Liberal candidate for Lyons. Picture supplied.
Susie Bower (left) has been named as the next federal Liberal candidate for Lyons. Picture supplied.

The Tasmanian Liberals have announced Susie Bower as their new federal candidate for Lyons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.