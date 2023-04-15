The Tasmanian Liberals have announced Susie Bower as their new federal candidate for Lyons.
Ms Bower previously contested the seat of Lyons at last year's federal election but lost to Labor incumbent Brian Mitchell who retained his seat by a 0.9 per cent margin.
Tasmanian Liberal President Chris Gatenby described Ms Bower as a "formidable community campaigner."
"She won a 13 per cent swing to her at the last election, and polled six thousand more primary votes than the Labor candidate, which given the overall outcome of the election was a stunning result," Mr Gatenby said.
"While she fell short due to preference flows, Lyons is now one of the most marginal seats in Australia," he said.
By pre-selecting Ms Bowers early, the party was giving her "the best possible chance to win back the seat as a strong Liberal candidate" from the incumbent, Mr Gatenby said.
Ms Bower is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone (BBAMZ) which operates in the George Town and Tamar Valley regions.
She has also previously been a councillor at Meander Valley Council and director of community and economic development at the Dorset Council.
"Susie Bower is already a leader in the community and we are thrilled that she has put her hand up once again," said Mr Gatenby.
Ms Bower said that her priority is "to stand up for Lyons" and "be a strong voice" for her local community.
"The key issues I'll be fighting for are tackling Labor's cost of living crisis, supporting jobs in the community, especially jobs for young Tasmanians, and standing up for Lyons' fair share of health, education and infrastructure funding so that we can make Lyons the best place in Australia to live, work and raise a family," Ms Bower said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
