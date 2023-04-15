Two people charged with drink driving

Police have charged two people with high range drink driving offences within an hour period in Launceston overnight.
A 49-year-old Riverside woman was charged with driving under the influence.
Police alleged she ran over several temporary bollards at a road works being completed at West Tamar Highway, Riverside.
Police said the woman returned a breath analysis reading of 0.193.
Meanwhile, a 38-year-old Invermay man was charged with high range drink driving after returning a breath analysis reading of 0.154, police said.
Police said the driver was detected as part of a road safety operation in the Invermay area.
Police immediately disqualified both from driving and they will face court at a later date.
Sergeant Sandy McEade said that motorists needed to slow down and consider the safety of road workers and other road users.
"Driver behaviour needs to change so that road workers can work in a safe environment," Sargeant McEade said.
Police have requested anyone who witnesses dangerous driving to report it to police on 131444.
