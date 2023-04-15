The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Invermay drivers charged with drink driving overnight

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 15 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people charged with drink driving
Two people charged with drink driving

Police have charged two people with high range drink driving offences within an hour period in Launceston overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.