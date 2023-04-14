Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has confirmed it will close its banking agency on Flinders Island from 3pm, July 11 but residents will not be left without access to financial services.
The community is currently served by a customer service agent at the Whitemark Post Office, and a bank spokesman said a shift toward digital transactions had prompted the closure.
The spokesman said the decision was not one the company made lightly, and those who preferred to do their banking face-to-face could still visit the post office and use Australia Post's Bank@Post service.
"Bendigo Bank has been well supported by the people of Flinders Island and we regret any inconvenience the cessation of this service may cause," he said.
"We are keen to support customers with the transition to digital banking by offering a community education session closer to the agency closure.
"The bank has also reached an agreement with Australia Post to support our concession account holders by waiving the fee to use the Bank@Post service."
The nearest branch that can cater to more complex enquiries like lending is at Launceston, which is open weekdays.
The news follows a recent announcement by NAB that it would be closing its branch at King's Meadows in May.
A Senate inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia is ongoing, and is scheduled to report back in December 2023.
