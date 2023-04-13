The Examiner
Paul Bradley Knowles copped a $13,00 damages bill when he snapped a power pole

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
Paul Bradley Knowles in 2018 on his Facebook account
Paul Bradley Knowles in 2018 on his Facebook account

A competitive drag racer who snapped a power pole in half when he crashed while exceeding the 0.05 blood alcohol limit was saddled with a $13,000 damages bill, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

