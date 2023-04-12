A Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) school incursion program came full circle after founder Tom Ryan had a chance meeting with a former Launceston school student.
Mr Ryan has toured Tasmania several times with the service's Aeromedical Simulator, and in November 2013 he visited Glen Dhu Primary School where he met then-year four pupil Kaiden Page.
The pair crossed paths nearly a decade later at the 2023 Avalon Air Show in Victoria where Mr Ryan had once again set up the simulator.
"He told me he was looking through the show and remembered the display from 10 years ago," Mr Ryan said.
"He came up and said 'it's you'."
After some discussion, Mr Ryan and Mr Page recreated a photo that appeared in The Examiner following their first meeting.
The educator said it was a fulfilling experience that showed the value of engaging with students, especially as he heard Mr Page was currently studying medical science in Melbourne.
"I'm genuinely thrilled," Mr Ryan said.
"People often ask me 'why education?' and I tell them education can lead to so many different things.
"We'd like to see people become pilots, nurses or doctors, but even if people remember us we can make an impact on the community that way."
RFDS has visited an estimated 70 per cent of the primary schools in Tasmania through its Look! Up in the Sky program.
The program teaches children about RFDS history, operations and the importance of oral health.
