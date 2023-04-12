Life hasn't been easy for this Launceston mother and daughter duo.
On March 22, Anna and Amy Nati's house at Invermay was hit by a B-double truck in the early hours of the morning.
Although Anna, Amy, and Anna's girlfriend were not harmed during the accident, one of their cats died on impact, while another sustained serious injuries.
Following the accident, life dealt them another blow: the house was ransacked by thieves.
"We weren't able to continue living here after the accident because of the damage and the asbestos," Ms Nati said. "We came back to see the front door bashed in and our house ransacked."
"There was glass everywhere and a lot of sentimental items were taken. We don't know why they took boxes with cards and things like the bracelet you get when you are born in hospital; all these things that don't mean anything to anyone but us.
"What got me the most was how they took our pillowcases off our pillows to carry our belongings. It just felt like a violation. It's my pillow, you know?"
Since the incident, the pair have moved three times as they have tried to find stable housing.
"We had to sell our chickens because we couldn't keep them while renting," Ms Nati said.
"It's been difficult to find somewhere quickly because Amy has cancer. We want her remaining time to be comfortable."
"We've just signed a six-month lease, but you know, Amy will probably be gone by then. She's only got three months left and she wanted to be here in her bedroom and her art room.
"She had just finished off painting her art room."
Ms Nati hopes the repairs to her property can be done soon, so her daughter can move back home.
"The plan was for Amy to be here, in her home, so she could pass away comfortably," she said. "Now our only hope is the repairs can be done in time.
"It's just been one thing after another. We don't really have much of a choice; we have to keep going."
