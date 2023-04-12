Dracula's The Resurrection Tour is hitting the road again following a sold-out season last year, and its kicking off in Launceston's own Princess Theatre Thursday night.
Since its beginnings in a Melbourne laneway in 1980, the show has entertained audiences for over four decades and sold over five-million tickets.
It's a special show for Launceston-born and raised performer Amber Flaherty, who is performing professionally at home for the first time.
"It feels really strange, it's been a while since I've been here at all and I've never actually performed a professional show in Launceston," Ms Flaherty said.
"I grew up competing and doing dance competitions and school musicals in this exact theatre, so it feels quite surreal."
"I'm super excited to get all my family and my students that I used to teach here to come and watch me do something that they don't usually get the opportunity to do."
She said Tasmania's performing arts scene had come a long way.
"In the 10 years I've been away there's a lot of opportunities coming down here," Ms Flaherty said.
"There are a lot of bigger shows here that people get to watch and experience which just continues to motivate and excite people."
"Whether it's a career in performing arts or whether it's just getting to go and watch and enjoy it."
Ms Flaherty said Dracula was a huge variety show.
"We've got burlesque, acrobatics, dancing, singing and comedy; it's got something for everyone to enjoy," Ms Flaherty said.
"There are still some tickets available for Launceston and then a bunch still for Hobart as well."
Tickets for Dracula's Resurrection Tour can be found on Theatre North's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
