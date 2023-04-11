Pause to question the authenticity of a text message, an email, a call or a person who claims to be from a trusted organisation. In doubt? Call back on the publicly listed phone number before taking action.



Register a PayID securely through your bank and not via a third party, and use PayID where you can.

Set-up two factor authentication to protect your accounts and online banking.

Check the legitimacy of any invoices or bills, and use PayID whenever possible.