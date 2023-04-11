Australia's big banks have responded to the growing threat of scammers through a new campaign - hear the alarm bells.
The Australian Banking Association has launched the initiative to raise awareness of a series of scam scenarios and to provide customers with tools to beat the fraudsters.
ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said the campaign would offer practical tips to help customers to protect themselves from scammers.
"As scams grow ever more complex and sophisticated, vigilance is required from all of us at all times," Ms Bligh said.
Ms Bligh said Australians could take effective, preventative steps to help protect themselves against fraud and scams.
She said it was a collaborative effort between the banks, community, government and other industries to fight the crime.
"The campaign includes reminders such as 'banks will never call you and ask you to transfer money to another account' and to 'always check you're dealing with a legitimate organisation'."
The campaign has provided five tips which banks will never do, which are the following:
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff praised the ABA's efforts and reminded everyone to be "absolutely vigilant".
"If you've got an email, you receive scams effectively on a daily basis," Mr Rockliff said.
"If you have a suspicion that something is not quite right, then don't go any further and see advice."
He said any information into the community sharing knowledge on scammers was welcomed.
"Criminal hackers that want to take your money and your funds, and we have heard of many circumstances where that has devastated individuals," he said.
"So I can only applaud each and every community member to seek advice, be vigilant, and if it doesn't appear legit or quite right? Then most likely it isn't. So don't take that risk."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
