A Tasmanian healthcare union claims aged care nurses are walking away from their jobs in droves due to the low pay and poor working conditions continuing to plague the State's healthcare system.
Health and Community Services Union (HACSU) industrial manager Robbie Moore said he had seen numerous resignation letters from enrolled nurses outlining the systemic issues at Launceston facility, Glenara Lake Southern Cross Care.
"Unfortunately, these resignations are not isolated. This is what we continuously hear from the staff at Southern Cross Care, every day," Mr Moore said.
"The nurses are overworked, not getting paid overtime, denied leave requests, and not supported; that's why they're leaving."
One nurse said in their resignation letter that staff had come to them in tears over understaffing issues and the extra pressure this adds to their role.
"I am not only scared for my safety on some shifts, but my co-workers and my residents as well," they said.
"[Nurses] have been forced not to complete required and much-needed documentation and other duties such as water rounds, emptying of bins, linen refills and just having a general chat with their residents as they do not have enough time."
Another nurse said they had witnessed falls, medication mismanagement, and pressure injuries that should not have occurred had the facility been adequately staffed.
"I have seen too many issues within the facility that should not be seen," they said.
"From wound charts not being actioned for 10 days, to pressure injuries that should not have occurred, and here we are once again with a lack of wound stock for the same resident for a wound infection, yet their daily would dressing was not able to re-dressed as there was no stock to dress it with."
Mr Moore said the organisation is in dire need of an intervention.
"It is a very dangerous situation that we're seeing at Glenara Lakes," he said.
"We need to say enough is enough; the current way of managing the facility is unsustainable and unsafe.
"The Federal and State Governments must intervene with this for the sake of the staff and the residents."
