A City of Launceston councillor has raised concerns over graffiti in the area at an ordinary council meeting on Thursday.
Councillor Susie Cai, who was elected to council in the 2022 local government elections, asked how the council was supporting graffiti prevention.
Specifically, she asked around the rooftop graffiti and the access young people have to the area.
The response to this query outlined the council's various efforts to address community safety.
In a preventative approach, the council is to incorporate vandalism risk for infrastructure and facilites during design stages.
A reactive approach to vandalism is through the council's partnership with Tasmania Police, who are notified to any unlawful activity, such as unauthorised access to CBD rooftops.
The council works with Tasmania Police and offers its full support in any subsequent investigation. This support can include access to CCTV footage that is captured and managed by the City of Launceston.
Finally, the council also works with the community through the Launceston Safer Community Partnership which aims to raise and address community safety concerns, like vandalism and safety, through a collaborative and informed approach.
In a previous meeting, councillors were briefed on crime in the area by Inspector Nathan Johnston, who spoke about a holistic response to anti-social behaviour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.