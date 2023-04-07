UPDATE - 3.30pm, April 7:
Police say the Arthur Highway is now open.
UPDATE - 3pm, April 7:
Police say the woman killed in a two vehicle crash at Copping on April 7 was visiting from interstate.
Inspector Rebecca Davis said the exact cause of the tragic crash remained unknown, but that the wet weather may have been a contributing factor.
"All I can confirm is there was a collision between the two vehicles," Inspector Davis said.
"The section of the road is usually a quiet area, going through to the peninsula.
"An early indication is that it wasn't busy at time and traffic was light."
Inspector Davis said the victim was visiting Tasmania with her husband, but no other details were available at this time.
Motorists travelling along the Arthur Highway are urged to detour through Primrose Sands while investigations are ongoing.
The inspector said it was a "sad incident" for the police officers, paramedics and State Emergency Service volunteers who attended the scene, and urged motorists to drive safely over the Easter weekend.
"Plan your trips," Inspector Davis said.
"It is a high time for people to travel and visit families. Plan where you're going, be conscious of the road conditions and take care of one another."
EARLIER:
Police have confirmed a woman has died after a crash at Copping, and say a section of the Arthur Highway will be closed as investigators conduct inquiries.
In a statement released to the media, the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near Blue Hills Road at 9.20am.
Police say the woman died at the scene after the white MG sedan she was travelling in collided with a silver Toyota Camry.
The male driver of the MG was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with minor injuries, as were the occupants of the Camry - a female driver and her passenger.
Police say an infant in the Camry was uninjured.
DPFEM says a report will be prepared for the Coroner, and the highway between Kellevie and Sugarloaf Roads will be closed during the investigation.
Police say their thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones, and have appealed for witnesses or anybody with dash camera footage of the vehicles prior to the crash to come forward.
No further updates.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.