City of Launceston council along with Tasmania police are working together to keep the community informed.
The first deputation at council provided an policing update to the council and community by Inspector Nathan Johnston.
Inspector Johnston is in charge of the Launceston division which has 105 operational members.
Inspector Johnston was also keen for an open dialogue with council and councillors to help tackle challenges in Launceston.
Inspector Johnston said there has been issues with anti-social behaviour and mentioned the, Launceston CBD and Village Cinema. He said he was committed to foot patrols to impact anti-social behaviour.
"My commitment over the past two years was for high visibility policing," he said. "People want to feel safe in the CBD."
Inspector Johnston said there are more police at night in Launceston than two years ago.
But he added other aspects are needed to combat anti-social behaviour and incidents of shoplifting in the CBD.
"We're trying to get our supporting partners to assist us in getting the youth support and help they need to become valuable members of the Launceston community," Inspector Johnston said.
He said collaboration with council and organisations would help achieve positive results and "policing out of problems won't work".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
