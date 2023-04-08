Designated car parking for UTAS Stadium sat more than half-empty while over 100 cars parked illegally near the facility were hit with fines during last Saturday's AFL game.
The Northern Inveresk Car Park off Foster Street has 900-spaces. City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said the council had stepped up its promotion of the free parking option.
"However, the car park was at less than 30 per cent capacity for Saturday's clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne. The previous game in early March between Collingwood and Hawthorn saw about 50 per cent occupancy," Mr Stretton said.
Previously the council had only issued warnings to cars parked illegally in the precinct. He said earlier in the year, the council had promoted it would be stepping up its regulation of on-street parking during AFL games.
"The regulation of on-street spaces occurred during last Saturday's match, with many instances of motorists overstaying in on-street spaces, including parking in disabled bays and over the tram tracks at Inveresk," he said.
"Despite this, the council is of the opinion that there may have been an 'over-correction' by also infringing the patrons that were parked on the flood levee in Lindsay Street as well as the grassed areas of the Inveresk half-circle car park."
Mr Stretton said the council was proposing to withdraw up to 100 infringement notices issued on Saturday to motorists who parked in Lindsay Street on the grass verge, and the Inveresk half-circle car park.
"That said, people need to understand that the flood levee system in Lindsay Street includes significant underground infrastructure and vehicular parking is causing damage," he said.
However, he said those parked in disabled bays without a valid permit or across the Inveresk tram track would still be required to pay their respective fines.
Vehicles were found to be parked on the face of the levee wall on Saturday, which Mr Stretton said was unacceptable and could have caused damage to the infrastructure in place.
The council has been actively lobbied by businesses in and around the sports precinct over the past several years, Mr Stretton said, urging for assistance in regulating parking on AFL game days.
"Those operators claim that their businesses have been adversely impacted by football patrons using the parking spaces along Invermay Road for the entire day, preventing customers from easily accessing their stores which remain open all day," he said.
For future AFL matches played at UTAS Stadium, the council will be looking to install signage along the section of Lindsay Street.
Mr Stretton said the signage would advise motorists that parking was not permitted on the grass verge, and would direct motorists to the Northern Inveresk Car Park.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
