Footy fans face fines for parking at flood levee on Lindsay Street

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
April 9 2023 - 5:55am
Cars caught parked on the flood levee in Lindsay Street during last Saturday's AFL game copped a fine by council. Pictures by Paul Scambler/Rod Thompson
Designated car parking for UTAS Stadium sat more than half-empty while over 100 cars parked illegally near the facility were hit with fines during last Saturday's AFL game.

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

