'Well done mate' Premier thanks Labor for supporting the AFL stadium

Premier Jeremy Rockliff is thanking the Labor party for its support of the AFL stadium as the opposition party now seeks a guarantee that the project will be built by Tasmanian contractors.
Stadium-supporting Labor party believes that Tasmanian contractors should be used for the major infrastructure project.
The opposition party who ran a major 'no' campaign against the AFL stadium announced this week that it now supports a stadium under its new leader Dean Winter.
Mr Winter said the party is backing the stadium to increase Tasmania's workforce and secure jobs in construction and wants to see the government develop a plan to ensure this occurs.
"We need a local content plan for the stadium to make sure it's built by as many Tasmanians as possible," Mr Winter said.
"Good Tasmanian jobs can be generated through a robust procurement process that maximises opportunities for Tassie businesses who have a track record of offering safe, secure and well-paid jobs," he said.
"We'll continue to hold Jeremy Rockliff to account for delivering this stadium and a local content plan is a key part of that."
Mr Winter's new stance on the stadium comes after months of slandering the deal, where he has called the Premier "reckless" and labelled the AFL deal "a stuff up".
In 2023 he said the government was prioritising the stadium above health, housing and cost-of-living issues.
"The process in which the AFL deal and stadium has been undertaken has been amateur hour run by cowboys, with no transparency, no due diligence and no proper processes followed."
Mr Rockliff said a strong economy was fuelled by transformational projects, and welcomed Labor's support.
"It is great we have some bi-partisanship when it comes to this major project which will be a game changer for Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said
"Thank you Mr Winter, good job Dean, well done mate, and can we make sure we see more of this bi-partisanship as we move Tasmania forward?"
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb said Mr Winter needed to disclose whether the decision to support a Hobart-based stadium was made before Saturday's Legislative Council elections.
"Labor Legislative Council candidates were still advising voters right up to Saturday's election day that the stadium was not a priority for Labor and required further community consultation," she said.
"Public trust in our governance system was already teetering on a knife-edge and, regardless of whether you are for or against the stadium, this is a serious failure of political integrity from Labor and detrimental to the health of our democracy.
"Tasmanian voters deserve honesty."
