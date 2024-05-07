The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Well done mate' Premier thanks Labor for supporting the AFL stadium

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Dean Winter said the party would like to see Tasmanian contractors build the AFL stadium and wants a local content plan developed.
Labor leader Dean Winter said the party would like to see Tasmanian contractors build the AFL stadium and wants a local content plan developed.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff is thanking the Labor party for its support of the AFL stadium as the opposition party now seeks a guarantee that the project will be built by Tasmanian contractors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.