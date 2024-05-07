Leads 'make up their own moves' in Grammars' Strictly Ballroom

Edie Burn is a seasoned young dramatist, Ollie Nicholls is a newbie to the stage. But in Strictly Ballroom The Musical, their roles are being reversed.
The Launceston Church Grammar students will star as a beginner and seasoned dancer in their school's latest production, a musical adaptation of the 1992 classic film arriving at the Princess Theatre late May.
The feel-good story follows Scott, a championship ballroom dancer - played by Nicholls - who defies all the rules to follow his heart and "make up his own moves" when he meets Fran, a first-time dancer played by Burn.
Fran undergoes a "dramatic transformation" inspired by Scott and finds a new passion; a story not too dissimilar from Nicholls own well-deserved rise to leading man.
Inspired by his younger brother to audition, the grade 11 student - whose arts background was primarily on the music front - has gone from never performing in a theatre show to ballroom dancing in a musical.
"I'd never done any dancing before this, and it's been great," Nicholls said.
"It's difficult, but once you've got it, it's empowering to be able to do something well like that. You're like, wow, I can really do this, and it's so much fun."
Nicholls' character, a superstar ballroom dancer, finds a creative spark inside himself, one urging him to challenge tradition - and the best way he thinks to do it is by teaming up with a novice for Australia's biggest dance competition.
That someone is Fran, an awkward, "daggy" new dancer that Burn is bringing youth theatre experience to, as well as a few years of ballet.
"This is one of those underdog stories that I think everyone's watched at some point," Burn said.
"I've really enjoyed working on something that's touched a lot of generations. It's been a lot of fun."
Alongside Burn and Nicholls, Strictly's cast is composed of 55 students from the school's year 7s to 12s.
It features songs from the original film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from internationally acclaimed artists and composers like Sia.
Launceston Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom - The Musical is playing at the Princess Theatre from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
