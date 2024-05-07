Millions committed to improve some of state's dangerous roads

Eight roads in the North and North-West have been listed among 14 locations statewide to receive a share of $3.5 million in Commonwealth funding to improve dangerous road sites.
The projects will involve:
The money comes from the federal government's Black Spot Program, which will have its funding nationally progressively increase from $110 million to $150 million a year.
Federal Regional Development Minister Kristie McBain said it was important to ensure Tasmania's ageing roads were fit-for-purpose in growing communities.
Federal assistant minister for roads and infrastructure Carol Brown said with increased funding committed to the long-running program, Tasmanian councils, organisations and individuals were encouraged to apply to get money for specific projects.
Launceston-based Labor senator Helen Polley said she was pleased the federal government would invest $500,000 from the Black Spot Program to improve road safety in three Northern municipalities.
