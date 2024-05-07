The Examiner
Millions committed to improve some of state's dangerous roads

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
May 7 2024 - 4:42pm
Tasmanian councils, organisations and individuals have been encouraged to apply for Black Spot Program funding for identified hazardous sections of road.
Eight roads in the North and North-West have been listed among 14 locations statewide to receive a share of $3.5 million in Commonwealth funding to improve dangerous road sites.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

