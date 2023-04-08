City of Launceston council recommended against new public toilets at the Alma Street Park in Youngtown.
The council cited toilets are most likely to be in walking distance to home for these types of parks. However, the council did promise to review Open Space and Play Space Strategies in the coming 12 months, and to review public toilet services for district parks.
The ask for public toilets came from a Youngtown community petition.
The Alma Street playground, situated within the Youngtown Regional Park, has no public toilets. The petition asking for toilets to be installed by the end of 2023 was signed by 219 people and submitted to the council in February.
Beyond the initial capital expense of between $250,000 to $350,000, there would also be a $34,300 per annum cost for cleaning, service fees and maintenance, as well as depreciation costs of $10,000 per year.
The council response to the petition stated the provision of public toilets would be a significant increase in the level of service provided at this park and would raise expectations for local and district parks across the municipality.
The City of Launceston manages more than 148 recreational areas including parks, gardens and playgrounds, around 16 of those areas have public toilets.
Toilets are not a standard provision for local or district parks, as these parks are within easy walking distance (400m) of facilities at home.
Regional parks, such as Riverbend in Invermay, with higher visitation, have toilets as a standard provision.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
