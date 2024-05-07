The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
In Depth

Flurry of first-gamers as TSL clubs unveil plenty of early-round debutants

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rudi Schoenmaker, Geordie Payne, Tony Aganas, Jake Kilby. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Craig George and Phillip Biggs
Rudi Schoenmaker, Geordie Payne, Tony Aganas, Jake Kilby. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Craig George and Phillip Biggs

Northern Tasmania has been given a look at plenty of fresh talent before the Tasmanian State League comes to an end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.