Flurry of first-gamers as TSL clubs unveil plenty of early-round debutants

Northern Tasmania has been given a look at plenty of fresh talent before the Tasmanian State League comes to an end.
The regions two TSL sides - Launceston and North Launceston - have unveiled 30 debutants in the opening six rounds of the competition.
The Bombers have gone through each team undefeated and have their first bye of the season this weekend, while Launceston are aiming to go 3-3 as they face Glenorchy.
Ahead of Saturday's action, The Examiner looks at each team's young stock, selecting the top performers, most consistent and who might be next to make their debut.
Debutants: Ben Hyatt, Lucas Wootton, Finn Gutwein, Rocky Barron, Jake Kilby, Jess Bula, Bailey Kelp, Isaac Smedley, Paddy Dwyer, Nicholas Masiya, Liam Franklin, Finn Price, Oliver Atkins, Max Scully, Eion Molloy, Rudi Schoenmaker, Noah Hedger, Boyd Savage, Hunter McGee.
Overview: The Blues have gone for a mix of experienced regional footballers and youthful talent in their debutants so far this season.
Names like Hyatt, Barron, Kilby and Kelp are in their 20s and came from a variety of different clubs, while the likes of Wootton, Bula, Smedley and Masiya are exciting young guns.
They also went global to enlist talent, recruiting Irishmen Dwyer, Scully and Molloy but Dwyer is set for a long stint on the sidelines, as is Savage.
Top performers: Hyatt snagged six against North Hobart, following up from his three in the Blues' first win of the season against Lauderdale. He sits eighth in the TSL's goal-kicking tally with 10 and is the side's leader. Kilby has added plenty as a tall in the ruck and up forward while Wootton has a massive future ahead of him.
Most consistent: Kelp, Hyatt and Smedley have played all of the Blues' games so far. Coming across from Victoria, Kelp has been named in the best players twice, as has Hyatt, while Smedley has shown himself to be a valuable member of their defence.
Who's up next: Cooper Shady and Caleb Brewer have both featured in the development league best players four times. Brewer is a developing young tall, who represented Tasmania's under-16s in a practice match earlier this year, while Shady is a midfielder that gets a lot of the ball and shows plenty of grit.
Debutants: Harry Elmer, Tony Aganas, Beau Nash, Lenny Douglas, Oliver Depaoli-Kubank, Geordie Payne, Khalen Matthews, Tyane Thomas, Lachlan Shea, Jake Nash, Dusten O'Neil.
Overview: Another influx of North-West and Tasmania Devils talent has proved brilliant for the Bombers' reliable mix of youth and experience. Elmer, Douglas, Depaoli-Kubank and Payne have had limited availability due to Devils duties but have impressed when in a North jumper.
Top performers: Matthews put on a show on debut against Glenorchy, booting five goals in a performance that coach Adrian Smith described as taking his moments and grabbing them with both hands. Depaoli-Kubank was named in the best players during his sole game for the Bombers so far.
Most consistent: Beau Nash and Aganas are the duo that have played all of Bombers' six matches. Nash joined North Launceston from Devonport, having played Devils alongside senior footy last season, while Aganas was a Launceston junior but played at Longford last season.
Who's up next: Lucas Sullivan and Tully O'Neil aren't far off debuting, having been named in the development league's best players five and four times respectively. Sullivan provided some eye-catching moments in the DLs' loss to Clarence, while O'Neil would love to join his brother in playing for the Bombers' senior side.
