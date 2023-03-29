The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Launceston Tornadoes preview ahead of 2023 NBL1 South season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely Froling. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely Froling. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston Tornadoes have assembled another strong squad ahead of the NBL1 South season which starts this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.