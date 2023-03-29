Launceston Tornadoes preview ahead of 2023 NBL1 South season

Launceston Tornadoes have assembled another strong squad ahead of the NBL1 South season which starts this weekend.
They've got a host of emerging players, recruits who have played US college basketball and star Keely Froling is back.
The Torns take on Hobart Chargers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm in the opening round.
Coach: Sarah Veale
Captain: Keely Froling
Vice-captains: Micah Simpson, Tahanee Bennell
Last year: Third, lost 77-75 to Ringwood Hawks in the preliminary final
Ins: Riley Lupfer (Boise State University), Olivia West (returning from US college), Taya Webb (back from ACL injury), Macey Crawford (Devonport), Sharna Appleby (Bendigo), Ava McDonald (Penguin), Zoe Drane (Somerset), Ruby Howe (Launceston), Abi Browne (Hobart)
Outs: Mariah Payne (year off), Lauren Wise (relocated for university), Marianna Tolo
Coach Sarah Veale said star Kelsey Griffin was recovering from meniscus and hamstring injuries and that negotiations for this season were still ongoing.
She highlighted Charli Kay, Micah Simpson and Hope Brooks were returning as well as Tahanee Bennell who sustained an ACL injury last year.
Veale said Bennell would likely be back in the middle of the season.
She also noted young players Amber Brazendale, Subi Daly, Macy McCullagh and Annaliese Leeflang were back for another campaign.
Veale on the squad
"We breath a big sigh of relief when they all start to come back in. We've had the whole pre-season without our key players which is always tough, with Keely and Micah both in WNBL and Riley (Lupfer) who has just relocated from the US.
"We've also signed Olivia West who has also just relocated back from college so she'll be another key player to watch."
Veale talked up the local players.
"Macey Crawford, she's another Micah Simpson. She's already been to some Aus camps as well and she wants to follow the same path and go to WNBL so we wouldn't be losing her to college at any point."
Veale said the Torns may have some departures during the season.
"We're going to lose Charlie (Kay) to college and Taya Webb is trying to go to college - if she goes this year, we'll lose her as well.
"She's (Webb) back from an ACL reconstruction and doing really well."
Player to watch: Keely Froling
"It was obviously a very difficult year but her leadership was exceptional (with Sydney Flames), she's come on in leaps and bounds with that and also with her different role, she was one of their main scorers.
"So that's a big thing she's been focusing on, she's in the Opals' squad and she's going to be super hard for other teams to stop and most of our stuff is based around getting the ball in Keely's hands.
"We've got Riley coming in as a three-point shooter and Keely can play outside to inside so we can spread the floor."
Aim for season
"Last year, our goal was to finish top four and we didn't. We finished top eight for a number of different reasons with players in and out. We were two points away from the grand final so our goal is to make the grand final.
"From a local level, it's to continue to develop those players so they can continue to come through our program and go off to college or the WNBL - whatever it is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.