Launceston Tornadoes' bid for a place in the NBL1 South grand final was ended by Ringwood 77-75 despite almost snatching victory in the dying seconds.
Sarah Veale's side had the odds stacked against them after Launceston was tasked with a short turnaround between their semi-final against Nunawading and the preliminary against Ringwood.
It was a tense opening term as both teams took a while to settle with their shots as Keely Froling and Kelsey Griffin struggled with their radar but Marianna Tolo (32 points, four assists, 11 rebounds) matched her semi-final output with 10 points in the opening term.
Ringwood came to life in the second term as they suffocated the Tornadoes in attack. The Hawks guarded the paint with authority - led by Digna Strautmane (15 points, four steals) - while the Tornadoes were punished for their ball usage as they notched six turnovers (21 for the game) with two ending in Marena Whittle (22 points) lay-ups.
The Hawks added 16 points of their own to the Tornadoes' two as the home side looked grand final bound. The Tornadoes found more production from Griffin and Froling in their third term to breathe life in the final with a 20-18 term.
Mariah Payne (14 points, five steals) ignited those hopes with two three-pointers in the final term as the Tornadoes sent the game to overtime with a 26-14 term. The Hawks' physicality dropped off as the Tornadoes found easier looks which Tolo and Froling (15 points, 16 rebounds) took advantage of to keep their grand final chance alive.
The Tornadoes looked to have the box-seat in overtime but Marta Hermida (15 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds) nailed a crucial three-pointer with 47 seconds remaining. The Hawks' sharpshooter was again at the fore as she crossed over Tolo into the paint before cutting the ball to Jacqueline Trotto for the match-winning lay-up with three seconds left.
A tenacious Tornadoes outfit almost sent the game to another overtime with Payne nearly connecting with a three-point play on the buzzer that missed.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
