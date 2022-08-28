The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes beaten by Ringwood Hawks in NBL1 South preliminary final

Adam Daunt
Updated August 28 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:00am
Marianna Tolo led the scoring for the Launceston Tornadoes in their preliminary final against Ringwood Hawks at The Rings. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston Tornadoes' bid for a place in the NBL1 South grand final was ended by Ringwood 77-75 despite almost snatching victory in the dying seconds.

