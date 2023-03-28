Northern Tassie AFLW product Ella Maurer is excited about her new opportunity in the Sunshine State.
The 21-year-old, who was traded from North Melbourne to Gold Coast in the past fortnight, was guest speaker at the NTFA season launch on Friday night at UTAS Stadium.
"I'm excited about being part of a young and up-and-coming team and getting a bit more of an opportunity up there," she said.
"Also having that connection with Cameron Joyce, the head coach. He was my head coach for the Devils program and I had a really good relationship with him so I'm excited for that."
She said she would likely head up to the Gold Coast in early April.
"I'll do some training with them before pre-season officially starts and then I'll come back to Melbourne and Dad is going to do the drive up to the Gold Coast with me so I'm looking forward to that," she said.
Maurer described her feelings in the lead-up to the big move.
"It's going to be different from my experience coming over to North Melbourne and having Perri King with me," she said.
"So I'm a bit more nervous just with the fact that I don't really know any of the girls.
"And at North, I knew a few of the Tassie girls that were already up there.
"So I know a couple of faces up there but I'm pretty nervous to be in a new environment but also excited."
Maurer, who started her footy career with North Launceston, made her AFLW debut against Geelong at UTAS Stadium last year in round four.
"I was named as emergency and flew over the night before and pretty much didn't know it was happening until we got to the ground," she said.
"I came in because of the weather basically, it was raining and it was like a puddle out there so they preferred to have me in the wet for my ground work and told me an hour before the game.
"It was a bit overwhelming but so good to have the support I had at short notice."
Maurer, a midfielder, said she supported the push for a Tasmanian AFLW side.
"It would be an honour to play for Tasmania so I'm fully behind it and it would be awesome," she said.
She provided insight into what she'd noticed about the AFLW since being drafted in 2021.
"The most exciting thing is the talent coming through, with the young girls that are starting to play at young age," she said.
"A lot of the top talent now are girls that only started when they were even my age (21) so having all these girls that are playing junior footy and coming through the Devils program and stuff like that is what's exciting about where the game is going to go in the future."
The NTFA women's premier division kicks-off on April 15 with Old Launcestonians taking on Old Scotch while Bridgenorth host Launceston.
Longford and Evandale get the division one women's competition under way on Friday, April 21. The other two matches will be played on that Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.