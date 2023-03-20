Man jailed for crimes while on drug order

The Examiner
James Peter Sampson jailed for not complying with a drug treatment order

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
March 21 2023 - 2:30am
A 34-year-old Mayfield man who was in possession of stolen property valued around $46,000 has been jailed for not complying with a drug treatment order.

