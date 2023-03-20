Man jailed for crimes while on drug order

A 34-year-old Mayfield man who was in possession of stolen property valued around $46,000 has been jailed for not complying with a drug treatment order.
James Peter Sampson was re-sentenced on a number of charges, which included new charges of being in possession of stolen property as well as unlawfully possessing property.
Sampson was given the chance in September 2021 to avoid 16 months jail if he stayed off drugs and committed no crime.
He received the order after pleading guilty to a raft of offences, including stealing 10 motor vehicles and seven counts of receiving stolen property worth a total of $28,825.
Police prosecutions said at 8.35am on Thursday, June 30, 2022, police executed a search warrant at Sampson's address.
During the search warrant, police located a large number of stolen items which included: a registration plates, a whipper snipper, lawnmower, a drivers licence, registration plate, assortment of loyalty cards, tent and trailer, air compressor, mobile phones, hard drives, headphones and other items.
A statement of police facts said the approximate value of the stolen items was $46,350.
"He denied responsibility or involvement in the theft of any property that was identified as stolen," prosecutions said.
The court was told associates of Sampson would attend his address and leave stolen items behind.
In sentencing, Magistrate Sharon Cure said she was satisfied Sampson committed himself to attendance and made genuine attempts to comply with the drug treatment order.
Ms Cure said Sampson had undertaken 87 urine analysis, however, only two tests returned a clean reading.
Sampson was sentenced to 20 months' jail, backdated to November 3, 2022.
He will be eligible for parole in September this year.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
