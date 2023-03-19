Launceston's best businesses up in lights

Seventeen Northern businesses put their names up in lights at Saturday's Business Excellence Awards.
Enginuity Power Solutions took out business of the year and the environmental excellence award as one of only three businesses to nab two gongs on the night.
Beta Park Bouldering (customer service excellence and judge's highly commended) and The Men's Table (chamber's choice and building exceptional communities) were the other multiple award winners.
Finance broker and business owner Sam Hay was named young professional of the year.
Finding Your Feet Australia was recognised for retail excellence for the second year running, while the RFDS backed up its 2022 award for professional services by winning the excellence in health and wellness gong.
An annual event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, the night also saw former chief executive Jo Archer inducted into the chamber's hall of fame.
"Jo is well known and respected throughout Launceston's business community," chamber chief executive Will Cassidy said.
"Jo's illustrious career has covered a number of industries.
"[She] has served on community and corporate boards for organisations such as RACT, St Giles, the National Trust and the Tamar Valley Peace Trust."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
