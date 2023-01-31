A Mayfield man will spend time in jail after having his drug treatment order cancelled for allegedly continuing to commit crime and use drugs.
Magistrate Sharon Cure told James Peter Sampson, 32, that it was unacceptable for criminal conduct to continue while he was in the community because of the order.
Sampson was given the chance in September 2021 to avoid 16 months jail if he stayed off drugs and committed no crime.
He received the order after pleading guilty to a raft of offences including stealing 10 motor vehicles and seven counts of receiving stolen property worth a total of $28,825.
The order was made despite being found ineligible because of family violence allegations and a recommendation that he was unsuitable and at a very high risk of reoffending.
Tasmania Police first applied in July last year for Sampson's order to be cancelled.
A cancellation hearing was told that Sampson faced three counts of motor vehicle theft and a count of unlawful possession of property alleged between March 2022 and July 2022 while he was on the order.
The Court Mandated Diversion (CMD) team also made an application for cancellation saying that Sampson had undergone 88 urinalysis tests during the order and all bar three had returned a positive reading..
He had also served three terms of imprisonment totalling 57 days, known as sanction days, for failing to comply.
Ms Cure said Sampson had been extended a great deal of latitude after he was seriously injured after being chased and run down by a car in Newnham in October 2022.
"He had from mid November to prove he could comply in a last gasp effort, " she said.
"But in the time since he started there has been no progress and it is now not possible for him to finish in the two years that it must be completed."
Ms Cure said that he had not done enough despite being warned many times.
"I am not prepared to give you a fourth opportunity to do so," she said.
"You have not done enough and I grant the application to cancel," she said.
"That's fair enough," Mr Sampson replied.
"It's hard to get away from it [drugs] as you would understand."
The court heard that he had given up his home because it was a toxic environment that people used for drugs use and dumping stolen property without permission.
She said she would give him the opportunity for parole although he faced spending a substantial proportion of the 16 months in Jail.
Sampson will next appear on March 20 when he faces a series of charges including one for unlawful possession of $46,000 worth of stolen goods.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
