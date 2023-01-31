The Examiner
James Peter Sampson committed crime despite jail hanging over him

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:04pm
James Peter Sampson in 2012

A Mayfield man will spend time in jail after having his drug treatment order cancelled for allegedly continuing to commit crime and use drugs.

