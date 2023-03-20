Man with huge stash dodges jail

A 40-year-old man has dodged jail despite being found in possession of 14 kilograms of cannabis and possession of a stolen firearm at Nabowla in June 2020.
Matthew Robert Smith, now of Hobart, was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury.
During the trial, the jury heard that a police raid at a Nabowla property found cannabis which could have been worth up to $194,000 if sold in street deal amounts.
There were also three firearms and an indication of a clandestine methylamphetamine manufacturing laboratory at the property.
Smith was found guilty of forming an intention to traffic the cannabis and to possession of a stolen .22 Norinco lever action firearm which was found loaded under a mattress he was sleeping on.
It was stolen from Beauty Point in 2019.
Smith told police that a man nicknamed Rac or Raccoon was responsible for the presence of drugs and firearms at the property, which was rented by Smith's former partner.
He said that he had gone there to clean up after the relationship with the partner broke down and he was there when police raided.
In a sentencing submission, defence counsel Hannah Goss said that Mr Smith would give assistance to police in the prosecution of a man charged with drug offences.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce declined to name the man known as Rac, but noted that Smith had co-operated with police.
He sentenced on the basis that Smith intended to use some of the cannabis himself and take some commercial advantage.
He said that he was satisfied that Smith did not know the firearm was stolen.
READ MORE: Speed limits proposed for Launceston CBD
He was found not suitable for a home detention order although he completed a six-month order in 2021 for two counts of common assault and driving charges.
Justice Pearce said that he would give Smith the chance to avoid jail by suspending all of the 15-month sentence for two years on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence which includes smoking cannabis.
He also ordered that Smith do 84 hours of community service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.