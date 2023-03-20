The Examiner
Matthew Robert Smith had enough cannabis for eight years of personal use

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Man with huge stash dodges jail

A 40-year-old man has dodged jail despite being found in possession of 14 kilograms of cannabis and possession of a stolen firearm at Nabowla in June 2020.

