The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Neil Gordon Whitford pleads guilty to possessing a firearm for which a licence could not be issued

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kookaburra similar to 350 specimens culled by a Deviot man with a .22 self loading rifle and silencer

A Deviot man used a self-loading rifle to shoot 350 kookaburras over a nine-month period because they were eating his native wildlife, the Supreme Court in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.