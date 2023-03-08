The 2016 floods that resulted in the deaths of three Tasmanians came at a time of a "perfect storm of circumstances" that placed great "difficulty and stress" on the State Emergency Service manager responsible for leading the crisis response in the North-West, an inquest heard on Wednesday morning.
Former SES director Andrew Lea said he had held some concerns about former NW regional manager, Wayne Richards' "chronic behavioural issues", but he believed Mr Richards was capable of fulfilling the operational duties of his role during an emergency.
"From my level I was confident that he could handle emergencies quite well up until 2016 when we had the flood," Mr Lea said.
Counsel assisting the inquest, Letitia Fox, listed the many concerns reported about with Mr Richards' behaviour, including his mental health status, his organisational, communication and interpersonal skills, as well as complaints about inappropriate actions from office staff and doubts over whether he was putting into practice various flood plan exercises.
"On top of that, you had a concern that he had stopped seeing his psychologist, and may not be continuing to see his psychologist or counsellor," Ms Fox said.
"Why was he able to remain ... with all of these concerns, in a position of North-West regional manager with the knowledge that in an emergency incident, he would be the incident controller?"
Mr Lea answered: "We had an intense desire to see Wayne through his problems, to see that he can overcome those issues."
"I thought quite sincerely that, operationally, he was OK. He could coordinate resources, he could put out media information, because he had done it with other real life events," Mr Lea said.
"He did have difficulties, but each time we intervened, he did show improvement, there was light at the end of the tunnel, we wanted to find that and see him succeed."
Mr Richards left the SES in 2021.
The inquest by Coroner Simon Cooper is examining the flood response that led to the drowning death of 75 year-old Mary Allford, who became trapped in her home in Latrobe in the early hours of June 6 2016.
Earlier, the inquest heard that Mr Richards had traveled to Launceston from Burnie on the weekend of the flood to participate in a brass band competition, and that he spend some of that Sunday at the competition and out of contact as flooding in parts of the North-West and North deteriorated.
Blame also fell onto the forecasts of the Bureau of Meteorology, which had predicted that the bulk of flooding would be limited to the North and East of the state.
Th inquest continues.
