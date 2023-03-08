The Examiner
Liffey Falls gradually reopening to the public after October 2022 floods

Molly Appleton
Molly Appleton
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
Parts of Liffey Falls remain closed to the public. Picture by Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service

Access to the campground at Liffey Falls has been restored, however there will be a wait for full use of the area.

