Access to the campground at Liffey Falls has been restored, however there will be a wait for full use of the area.
The walking tracks and day use areas remain off-limits.
The area was one of the casualties of an exceptionally heavy rainfall over a 36 hour period in October.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said that weather event had caused large scale damage to many PWS sites, including Liffey Falls.
"The weather event destroyed much of the vegetation in and around Liffey Falls campground," a PWS spokesperson said.
"PWS staff have been hard at work removing large amounts of debris and conducting repairs and we're happy to say that we have reopened the campground for your use."
They said the day use and walking tracks remained closed because of landslips and the risk of serious injury.
"People disregarding the closure put themselves and work crews in danger," they said.
Anyone caught ignoring the signage and found within the closed area may receive an on the spot fine of $362.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
