Tasmanian public schools will end classes at 1pm on Friday due to a strike by educators.
The union last week announced they would take the action due to a failure to resolve workload issues with the government and a new wage deal.
The decision means that parents and carers will either have to collect their children from school early or make other care arrangements.
In a statement, Education Minister Roger Jaensch said buses would continue to operate at their normal times due to some providing services to non-government students.
As such, he said parents and carers must make other transport arrangements if their child relied on public transport.
Mr Jaensch said buses for support schools would take students at 1pm.
"Schools will be communicating local arrangements to parents today and we ask that school communities work together to ensure a safe and orderly end to the day for all students," Mr Jaensch said.
He added that is was disappointing that the Australian Education Union had directed teachers to walk off the job before they were informed about the government's latest offer.
"The AEU's actions will disrupt student learning at a critical time of year, as well as disrupting families and businesses right across Tasmania," Mr Jaensch said.
AEU state president David Genford said the government's decision to close schools meant they would continue to deny the in-class support demanded by educators.
He said AEU teacher members were prepared for future stop-work action.
"Teachers made it clear that stop work action will continue - and ramp up - until real in-class support solutions are implemented," Mr Genford said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
