BreastScreen Tasmania recently celebrated 30 years of service after clocking up more than 755,000 screens.
Since its commencement in February 1993, this vital early breast cancer screening service has saved the lives of many Tasmanians by providing free breast cancer screening for women and diagnosing more than 3,600 breast cancers.
BreastScreen Tasmania Director Dylan Sutton commended the service for its achievements and paid tribute to the staff over the past three decades.
"Over the last 30 years, BreastScreen Tasmania and its brilliant staff have been delivering life-saving services to women across the state - and we plan to continue doing so for generations to come," Mr Sutton said.
"During this time, the impact of breast cancer mortality in Tasmania has improved significantly in the target age group 50-74, decreasing from 74 deaths per 100,000 women in 1991 to 41 deaths per 100,000 women in 2020," he said.
A recent report showed that Tasmania is leading the nation for breast screening, for the target age group of 50-74 years, sitting at 10 per cent above the national participation rate.
"This great result is possible thanks to our very dedicated team who work in our clinics in Hobart and Launceston and travel to 30 regional and rural communities with our mobile screening buses all year round," Mr Sutton said.
Known as the BreastScreen buses, the two mobile units provide women in regional and rural Tasmania ready access to life-saving breast screening services.
A first mobile screening unit "Luna" commenced operation in 1994 in Burnie. A second mobile screening unit "Ida" has been operating in the North West Coast between Devonport, Ulverstone and Burnie since 2016.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Australia, with 75 per cent of all breast cancers occurring in women over the age of 50.
That is why women aged 50 to 74 are recommended to screen every two years and should check when they are due, Mr Sutton said.
"We know that mammograms can detect up to 90 per cent of breast cancers and when detected early, women have a much greater chance of being treated successfully,'' he said.
"We strongly encourage women in the 40-74 age group who have never been screened to book an appointment with BreastScreen Tasmania at the earliest opportunity."
BreastScreen Tasmania can be contacted on 13 20 50 to make an appointment.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
