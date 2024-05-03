The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 4 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years
A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years
A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years
A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years

A critical part of the Tasmanian Government's Family Violence strategy which would enable a magistrate to direct that a family violence offender attend a mandatory behaviour change program has not started operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.