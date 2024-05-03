A critical family violence program has been on hold for two years

A critical part of the Tasmanian Government's Family Violence strategy which would enable a magistrate to direct that a family violence offender attend a mandatory behaviour change program has not started operation.
The Community-Based Mandated Behaviour Change program was a key part of the Family Reforms Act 2022 but despite being legislated will not start until at least June 2024.
The revelation of the delay comes as a national debate on violence against women gathers momentum after new figures found 34 women murdered in 2022-23 across Australia.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said: "A key reform of the Family Violence Reforms Act 2022 allows for mandated behaviour change program participation as part of a Family Violence Order.
"The Family Violence Reforms Act 2022 received Royal Assent on September 20 2022. A phased proclamation of the Act is occurring with miscellaneous amendments having commenced on December 22 2022," the spokesperson said.
"The pending proclamation for the amendment to mandate a family violence perpetrator to attend a behaviour change program is scheduled for June 30 2024."
The program focuses on early intervention.
Supreme Court of Tasmania figures show that there are three alleged murder charges in relation to deceased women in the state.
In one of the Tasmanian cases Darren Mark Wake pleaded guilty in December 2023 to the murder of his former wife Rachel Wake in 2021.
No plea has been entered to the alleged murder of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell at Scottsdale and the case is yet to be committed to the Supreme Court.
In Hobart David George Evans has pleaded not guilty arson and the alleged murder of Alison Robinson.
The Community-Based Mandated Behaviour change program would aim to help perpetrators increase their awareness of the underlying contributors to their violent and controlling behaviour.
It would help perpetrators take responsibility for their behaviour and develop skills to change their behaviour.
The Department of Justice says it has entered a service level agreement with Relationships Australia to deliver the program.
The Examiner revealed on Wednesday that Magistrates Court figures showed there was an eight per cent increase from 1594 to 1729 in family violence order applications in 2022-23.
As well Tasmania Police have laid 180 counts of the strangulation against 139 defendants since the Family Violence Reforms Act 2022.
Strangulation is seen as a controlling behaviour which can be a precursor to serious assault or homicide.
The latest figures come as the Rockliff Government reannounced a $100 million Family Violence Action Plan for 2023-24 following a national cabinet meeting.
The Examiner can also reveal that a key program, the Family Violence Offender Intervention Program, has had relatively low number of participants.
"In the 2022-23 financial year, 35 people completed the program," a Department spokesperson said.
"To April 30 2024, 25 people have completed the program this financial year."
The FVOIP is aimed towards offenders on community-based orders who are assessed at high and very high risk of committing further family violence offences. It receives funding of $332,000 a year.
Last year the Federal Government funded a $1.28 million trial at Risdon Prison of an intervention program for offenders on remand or serving short sentences for family violence - offenders who had historically been ineligible because of the temporary nature of the incarceration.
"For people on remand interventions it will take the form of intensive case management that will support holistic continuity of care pertaining to individual knowledge and skills, life-path development, and family and community reintegration," a Department spokesperson said.
The trial would enable an evidence base about family violence interventions in custodial settings which could inform all state and territory governments.
A separate $2.09 million Federal Government program at Risdon Prison was for perpetrators who are court mandated to attend a rehabilitation program as a condition of a Family Violence Order.
"This trial will provide psychoeducational and therapeutic intervention to the perpetrator as well as safety checks and referrals for their victim-survivors," Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said.
The Department of Justice spends $4.7 million a year monitoring perpetrators and victims of family violence who wear electronic monitoring devices, usually ankle bracelets.
