'Accident waiting to happen': Southern outlet traffic fix coming

Work to fix a road hazard on the Midlands Highway will begin in the next 13 months.
At peak times, traffic has been banking up from the Kings Meadows Connector slip lane and onto the highway, blocking the left hand lane.
The traffic queue means motorists travelling over the crest of a hill at 110km/h are forced to stop with minimal reaction time.
Annah Colgrave said she had noticed the problem get increasingly worse since her family moved to Youngtown about three years ago.
She said it could take up to 15 minutes to get off the highway while traffic filtered into the roundabout between Kate Reed Reserve and Bunnings.
"There's a heap of cars on the highway because the exit lane isn't anywhere near long enough - it's so bad," she said.
"The left hand lane of the highway can be full of cars sitting for a couple of hundred metres.
"It's so dangerous - if someone comes up at 110km/h into cars it's a death - it's not just an accident."
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker has raised the issue in council meetings on several occasions.
In March, he posted a video on social media of cars banked up in the left hand lane.
"It's bloody ridiculous," he said.
"The Kings Meadows connector is a dangerous accident waiting to happen."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said short-term and long-term fixes were on the way.
"Kings Meadows is a growing area and we know that has caused increased traffic on the Kings Meadows Link exit ramp during peak periods," he said.
"We will begin work in the next financial year to design a 300-metre extension to the Kings Meadows Link southbound exit ramp on the Midland Highway.
"While this important work is underway, static advance warning signs will be installed on the Midland Highway to alert traffic of potential queuing on the road."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.