Birchalls offshoot GamesWorld Plus vacates store, future unclear

Launceston has said goodbye to its last dedicated games shop - at least for now.
Two months after Game Forge closed in George Street, GamesWorld Plus has also vacated its premises in St John Street.
The store had already removed most of its signage when it held an 'end-of-lease' sale either side of Anzac Day last week.
A steady stream of customers came in to snare a bargain and ask the question: 'are you closing or moving?'
GamesWorld Plus could not be contacted for comment, but a Facebook post hinted there was a chance the popular business could still re-emerge at another location in the city.
"Hey everyone, this is our last day at St John Street, but make sure you are following us on Facebook & Instagram so you know where we end up," the post read.
"You can still jump online and support us.
"Thanks for all your support."
GamesWorld Plus opened in early 2017, moving into the building vacated by an Australia Post shop.
Its arrival came a year after the closure of Birchalls, and was the brainchild of Shirley Clifford, who worked at the famous Launceston bookstore for 36 years.
Its departure means both main ground floor tenancies of the City Block building are vacant.
The former Hudsons Coffee store has been earmarked as the new office for Senator Tammy Tyrrell, but the former Lambie Network member is yet to move in as construction works continue.
