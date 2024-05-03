The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Michelle O'Byrne to nominate for Speaker of the House

IB
By Isabel Bird
May 4 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Michelle O'Byrne at Invermay Bowls Club on election night 2024. Picture by Paul Scambler
Labor's Michelle O'Byrne at Invermay Bowls Club on election night 2024. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmanians can expect a political challenge when the new parliament returns, with Bass Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne confirming her run to become the 40th Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.