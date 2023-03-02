A former Miss Australia and Bacon Government parliamentary secretary did not plea to a charge of emotional abuse and intimidation when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 47, of Beaconsfield was represented by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran who sought a first appearance adjournment.
Magistrate Evan Hughes adjourned the case until May 29 at 9.45am.
Ms Hay was Miss Tasmania and Miss Australia in 1999 before becoming the first person of Aboriginal descent to be elected to the Tasmanian Parliament in 2002 as a member for Bass.
She became parliamentary secretary to Labor Premier Jim Bacon, but retired from parliament for personal reasons in 2006.
Ms Hay,a teacher by profession, lived overseas for 18 months with her late husband, Michael Creighton, a bomb disposal expert and aid worker in high-risk areas like Lebanon.
She nominated to stand for the 2013 state election, but withdrew before the election.
