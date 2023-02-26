Tasmania leads the country with donation outcomes, thanks to the generosity of organ donors and their families, according to a new report by DonateLife Tasmania.
State Medical Director at DonateLife Tasmania, Dr Andrew Turner, said 57 people were saved when they received a transplant last year.
The recent release of a 2022 data report shows a 157% increase in donation in Tasmania and a 171% increase in the number of people who received a life-changing transplant compared to 2021.
These outcomes from 2022 have resulted in Tasmania achieving the highest rate of donors per million population at 31.5 DPMP, compared to the national average of 17.5 DPMP.
Jeanette West received a transplant in 2022 and was lucky enough to receive a live kidney, thanks to her husband, Greg West.
First diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 1997, Jeanette was relatively unscathed until she had knee complications in 2021.
On top of requiring dialysis, Jeanette also had further health complications which included high blood pressure which led to a stroke, and on a separate occasion, was placed in ICU after getting fungal pneumonia.
After receiving a transplant in 2022, Jeanette's life drastically turned around.
"I couldn't remember what normal felt like, nobody actually prepares you for how you feel afterwards, it's a weird feeling," she said.
Greg said it was an easy decision to give away his kidney.
"I have two, you don't need two. I don't understand why more people don't do it," Greg said.
"If you got a loved one who has to undertake dialysis three times a week, I don't know why people just don't give their kidney," he said.
Dr Turner said there is more work to do to grow donation and transplantation outcomes in Tasmania and nationally.
"There are currently 1,800 Australians on the waitlist for an organ transplant. There are a further 14,000 people on dialysis who may benefit from a kidney transplant," Dr Turner said.
"We call on all Tasmanians to take two simple steps. If you want to be a donor, make sure you tell your family, and secondly if you haven't yet registered, sign up as an organ and tissue donor at donatelife.gov.au," he said.
According to Donate Life, one organ donor can save the lives of up to seven people and help many more through eye and tissue donation.
