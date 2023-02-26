The Examiner
New report reveals Tasmania is leading the nation for organ donation outcomes

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
February 27 2023 - 3:00am
Greg West donated his kidney to his wife, Jeanette West. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Tasmania leads the country with donation outcomes, thanks to the generosity of organ donors and their families, according to a new report by DonateLife Tasmania.

