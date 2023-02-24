Man dies after being hit by a truck on the Bass Highway

The Examiner
Man dies after serious crash on the Bass Highway in Burnie

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:42pm
A man has died after being hit by a truck on the Bass Highway in Burnie.

