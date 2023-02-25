Stallholders are facing thousands of dollars in losses following the late cancellation of Entally Estate's Gardenfest.
Stallholders have taken to social media to vent their stories, saying they had been left holding large quantities of stock they could no longer sell.
Some stallholders were even on site when contacted by the estate administration telling them they had to "pack up and go home".
An official reason for the cancellation has not yet been released, however, one stallholder revealed on their Facebook page that the event was cancelled due to "renewal issues with the lease agreement".
One food vendor said they had expected to bring in four to five thousand dollars over the weekend, but would now have a "black hole" in the books.
"It's not just the loss of the raw ingredients, it's also the loss of that income stream, which is going to impact a lot of businesses especially at the end of the month and getting towards the end of another financial quarter," they said.
The vendor said they had contacted Meander Valley Council and members of parliament in an effort to keep the event on.
"There was goodwill from Meander Valley Council to facilitate alternative venues so that countless small businesses owners were not financially damaged, however Entally said if the event didn't go ahead at their venue then it just wasn't going ahead."
The vendor said they were informed of the cancellation at lunchtime on Friday by another vendor setting up on site.
"We were told the licence from Parks and Wildlife hadn't been renewed," they said, which was required for the event to be held.
They said the estate offered to refund the site fees or defer them until November, but the incident has left a sour taste for stallholders.
"We have to look at this and ask if this will happen again."
Alison Foletta
