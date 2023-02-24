The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Drug treatment order for Tasmanian police evader

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
February 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Alexander Carter has been given the chance to get off drugs and stay out of jail

A 20 year old man who evaded police twice in a day and also pleaded guilty to a raft of firearm offences walked out of the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday after being given the chance to avoid further jail via drug treatment order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.