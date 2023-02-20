Chopper tests LGH's new helipad site

The site of LGH's new helipad has undergone testing little more than a week since its location was revealed.
Cleveland Street carpark's top storey was this month given the green light to succeed the Ockerby Gardens helipad, which has been deemed unfit for purpose.
The new site is expected to be up and running by late 2023, and will save medivac patients from making a 13km ambulance drive from Launceston Airport.
However, there are some concerns about the new site, which is comparatively further away from the hospital entrance than the former site.
The helipad is also expected to eliminate 60 car spaces from a precinct already short on parking, and it is unclear whether the existing lift will be suitable for patient transport.
Monday's testing saw Rotorlift take a helicopter from Hobart and approach the site from four different directions.
The helicopter hovered above the site, but did not land.
Department of Health associate secretary Shane Gregory said the tests had been successful.
"This was a standard form of testing to confirm a number of operational requirements for construction of a new state-of-the-art, contemporary helipad," Mr Gregory said.
"Following these successful tests, the Department will continue to progress the relevant regulatory and planning approvals to enable construction of the helipad.
"The new helipad location will provide a sustainable long-term solution for the LGH and the Northern Tasmanian community."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
