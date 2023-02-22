A lawyer from the firm representing the families whose children were killed or injured in the Hillcrest tragedy has described the decision by WorkSafe Tasmania not to release its investigation into the incident as "just wrong".
WorkSafe Tasmania revealed during a pre-inquest hearing in Devonport on February 21 that it would refuse to provide its report to coroner Olivia McTaggart.
Ms McTaggart said that without the documents from WorkSafe Tasmania, she could not properly investigate and that the inquest could not proceed any further.
Stacks Goudkamp associate Julia Camus represents two families whose children were injured at Hillcrest.
"I don't understand why they are not releasing this information or why they are trying to hold back on releasing this information.
"The families and parents just want to know the cause of the accident and why it happened.
"The fact that WorkSafe Tasmania is holding back information, I think it's just wrong."
Ms Camus said she felt sorry for the families amid the recent development.
"I think there is a lack of justice, and it's very unfair to the families.
"Because of this hold-up, it's delaying the progress of the claims."
For the lawyers at Stacks Goudkamp representing the families, they are stuck in limbo.
"We can't progress these matters at all.
"We're just waiting around until this inquest can be held."
Ms Camus said the WorkSafe Tasmania documents being withheld were vital for the cases.
"We need to see this to be able to advise our clients further and undertake the next step.
"At this stage, I'm not sure when the inquest will be held."
Despite her and the families' shock and disappointment around the circumstances, Ms Camus said she was not surprised.
"I suspect that they are wanting to protect themselves.
"There's been huge media coverage in relation to the incident.
"They might not want to release some of these documents because they think it might incriminate them.
"As much as it is unfair and unjust, I can understand why they would do this."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
