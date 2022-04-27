The Examiner
Heath Alexander Carter liked to steal Ford Couriers

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 27 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:30am
Heath Alexander Carter on the day he was released from jail last year

A 19-year-old man who boasted to friends that police had no hope of catching him because he was "too good" will spend nine months in jail.

