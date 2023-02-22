The Examiner
Gillon McLachlan to make funding announcement for a Tasmanian team

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
February 22 2023 - 10:00pm
The AFL is prepared to invest a significant amount in a Tasmanian team if a new stadium is constructed in the state.

The AFL will invest $360 million in a new Tasmanian club from now until the end of its first decade of existence if funding is secured for a new stadium at Macquarie Point.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

