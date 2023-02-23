Public Health has confirmed the first case of measles in Tasmania since 2019 after a person in their late 20s tested positive for measles on February 22, 2023 after returning from overseas travel.
Acting Director of Public Health, Dr Scott McKeown, said measles was a highly infectious illness that is rare in Australia.
"Cases and small outbreaks occasionally occur and are usually associated with overseas travel," Dr McKeown said.
"People who have had two doses of measles vaccine or were born before 1966 are generally protected against catching measles.
"The case is now in isolation at the Launceston General Hospital. Contact tracing is underway to identify people who may have been exposed to the case while they were infectious."
The case spent time at the below public locations while infectious:
Friday 17 February 2023: Launceston Medical Centre, 247 Wellington Street Launceston from 5.40pm to 6.15 pm
Friday 17 February 2023: Coles Mowbray, Joffre Street, Mowbray from 6.05pm to 6.45pm
Saturday 18 February 2023: Launceston Respiratory Clinic, 237 Wellington Street Launceston from 11.20am to 12.00pm
Sunday 19 February 2023: Launceston General Hospital Emergency Department waiting room from 3.12pm to 6.35pm
People who were present at the above locations during the times listed and have not received two measles-containing vaccines are urged to be alert for measles symptoms for up to 18 days following their exposure.
Public Health advises that these locations do not pose an ongoing risk to the public, the risk only remains for up to 30 minutes after the case has left each location.
People at-risk of measles infection include those born during or after 1966 who have not been fully vaccinated against measles, those who are immunocompromised or have not had a previous measles infection.
"Measles is vaccine-preventable and those who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine have a high level of protection against measles," Dr McKeown said.
If symptoms develop, individuals are advised to isolate, contact the Public Health Hotline, and if they need medical attention, they should call ahead and advise of their concerns of measles to prevent further spread.
Symptoms of measles may include: fever, tiredness, cough, runny nose, sore red eyes, a red blotchy rash which appears about four days after initial symptoms.
Two doses of a measles-containing vaccine provides a high level of protection against measles.
Measles vaccine is recommended for all children at 12 months and 18 months of age. Vaccines are available through GPs, council clinics and community health centres.
Under the National Immunisation Program, the vaccine is free for children aged 12 and 18 months. Measles vaccine is also available from pharmacies for eligible people aged 16 years and older.
Under a state-funded program, the measles vaccine is also free for:
Most people born before 1966 are considered immune to measles because they are likely to have had infection as children.
To find out more about measles and vaccination visit www.health.tas.gov.au/measles or contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
