First measles case identified in Launceston since 2019

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Dr Scott McKeown

Public Health has confirmed the first case of measles in Tasmania since 2019 after a person in their late 20s tested positive for measles on February 22, 2023 after returning from overseas travel.

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

Local News

