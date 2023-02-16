A Russian-made military grade weapon was among firearms seized along with $1 million worth of drugs in a police operation at Mole Creek, in northern Tasmania on Wednesday.
The SKS 7.62mm assault rifle and ammunition and an Australian Auto 5.56 calibre assault rifle were seized by members of the Viper Taskforce from properties associated with Wayne Robert John Hodge.
Mr Hodge, 43, of Eliza St was remanded in custody by Magistrate Evan Hughes when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.
Detective-Inspector Craig Fox said the drugs and firearms bust was the final phase of a long-running investigation codenamed Operation BOLD. Six of the 12 firearms were stolen.
Police intercepted a silver Ford Ranger in the Deloraine area and discovered a loaded Colt .45 pistol in the glove box. "Officers then executed two search warrants at two addresses in Mole Creek," he said.
"As a result 1500 rounds of ammunition, 12 firearms, a large quantity of MDMA and a methylamphetamine and a pill press and cash were seized.
"The man has been known to us for a quite a long time. The vast majority of the man's drug associates were already in custody.
Det-Inspector Fox said he was hopeful that it was final chapter of a long running investigation.
"It's a substantial seizure. The value would be in excess of $1 million if sold a street level," he said.
"There was a lot of potential harm taken off the streets yesterday."
After the interception a police dog indicated the presence of drugs so the vehicle was searched.
Police seized $43,000 cash from the premises and $2,080 from Mr Hodge's wallet. Both amounts are subject to dealing with the proceeds of crime charges.
Police opposed bail.
"We want to send a strong message that people who deal in firearms and drugs have no place in the community," he said.
Mr Hodge faced a total of 17 charges including trafficking in MDMA and possession of a thing for the manufacture of a controlled substance, a silencer, a shortened firearm, stolen firearms, magazines and a loaded firearm. The SKS assault rifle and a Ruger America .223 had identification altered.
Drugs seized included 355 grams of methylamphetamine, 3.25 kg of MDMA and 446 MDMA tablets.
The Mole Creek bust is one of a series of successful seizures and prosecutions in Tasmania over the past two years including a $2 million cash and drug bust on the Bass Highway at Deloraine which disrupted a major drug trafficking ring based on the Gold Coast.
Meafou Leon Sipili, 42, and Candice Tapatuetoa, 38, of Queensland, both pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in last year to dealing with the proceeds of crime, namely $250,000, in Hobart on February 16, 2021.
They also pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance, namely ice, cocaine and ketamine between April 1, and May 22, 2021.
The 1.99kg of ice, cocaine and ketamine they trafficked would have had a street value of up to $2.4 million if sold in $100 deals of 0.1 grams.
Last week Gold Coast woman Jacqueline Pauline Fiala pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Hobart to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
She admitted trafficking ice, MDMA and cocaine on several occasions in Tasmania in 2019 and in May and December 2021.
