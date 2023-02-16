The Examiner
Military style assault weapons seized at Mole Creek property

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 2:54pm
Detective-Inspector Craig Fox with the illegal booty from a raid in Mole Creek on Wednesday

A Russian-made military grade weapon was among firearms seized along with $1 million worth of drugs in a police operation at Mole Creek, in northern Tasmania on Wednesday.

