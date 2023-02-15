The Examiner
Glenn William Barnard guilty of cutting 18-year-old with home made weapon

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 3:49pm
Glenn William Barnard was found guilty of horrific assault

A George Town man who slashed an 18-year-old man's arm with a machete-like weapon was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury in Launceston.

