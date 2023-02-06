A 30-year-old man who was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit fell asleep at the wheel and drove on the wrong side of the road and sliced his finger off.
Maxwell John Ralph Baillie Cameron pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention and driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
Police prosecutions said on August 7, 2022 about 3.05am, Cameron was driving a White Toyota Landcruiser in Meander Valley and was stopped by police to take part in an RBT.
When the Landcruiser pulled up for the RBT, police noticed the vehicle had its driver side caved in.
Cameron told police he had just been involved in a crash on the Bass Highway and had trouble concentrating and was unable to find his words because he had severed his finger from the crash.
Cameron returned a reading of 0.141 and was transported to the LGH to receive treatment.
Police travelled to the scene of the crash and found a damaged barrier which Cameron had crashed into, and they also discovered Cameron's finger on site.
Cameron's lawyer, Grant Tucker, said his client had travelled into Launceston to catch up with a friend and intended to have a couple of beers and leave.
"The night became a lot bigger than what he imagined. He clearly consumed alcohol throughout the night with his friend and made the decision to drive," Mr Tucker said.
Mr Tucker revealed his client had fallen asleep at the wheel and regretted his decision to drive. "He is disappointed with himself," he said.
The court was told Cameron sustained significant damage to his vehicle, as well as a severed finger and fracture on another finger. Mr Tucker said the incident had been a "big wake up call" for his client.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Cameron was lucky he didn't injure anyone else.
Mr Brown fined Cameron $2000 for the offences, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
