The Australian Dairy Conference takes place for the first time in Hobart on Thursday

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:04pm
The stars of the show

Raw milk prices, COVID's disruption to the industry and the jump in costs are among the issues up for discussion as more than 600 delegates descend on Hobart from around the country for the Australian Dairy Conference on Thursday.

