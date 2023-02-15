Raw milk prices, COVID's disruption to the industry and the jump in costs are among the issues up for discussion as more than 600 delegates descend on Hobart from around the country for the Australian Dairy Conference on Thursday.
The conference will make its first appearance in Tasmania, a state that punches far above its weight in the dairy sector, producing around 10 per cent of the country's milk. What's more, Tasmanian milk output has been increasing at a time production in the rest of Australia has been contracting.
The conference will feature discussions about the rising price of feed, fertilizer as well as labour shortages - all factors in the record growth in milk prices at supermarkets last year.
Milk at the supermarket increased by 14 per cent nationwide in the last quarter alone, according to financial firm UBS, but that is something that probably won't be discussed too much at the conference, said ADC program chair Dan Brown.
"The milk pricing isn't being discussed at this conference, it's been featured at the last few conferences, and we've decided to go for a few different topics that haven't been discussed before," he said.
Laura Richardson, regional manager for Dairy Tasmania, said that the supermarket price of milk "is not connected to what a farmer is paid for milk".
Among the Tasmanians presenting at the event are Deloraine farmer Jeffrey Gijsbers, and Cressy farmers Rob and George Rigney, who will be respectively speaking of their experiences of the business of farm management and succession planning for farmers.
Other areas up for discussion will include ways of managing the industry's environmental impact - including efforts at cutting methane emissions from the dairy herd - and promoting the industry's advocacy and lobbying efforts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.