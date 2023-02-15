The Examiner
Graphic Content

Clash outside Launceston Library during first Drag Story Time

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Protestor against the Drag Story Time in the midst of the welcoming party. Picture by Rod Thompson

The North-West Pride welcoming party was met with slurs and insults from anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters at the Drag Story Time event at Launceston Library on Wednesday.

