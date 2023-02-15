The North-West Pride welcoming party was met with slurs and insults from anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters at the Drag Story Time event at Launceston Library on Wednesday.
While the library's first Drag Story Time was a sold-out success, those who gathered to welcome parents and their children attending the event were accosted by some groups opposing the event.
About 70 people created a rainbow runway for the adults and children attending the story time.
The library had security on-site and four police officers were also in attendance.
One mother in attendance said she hadn't noticed the people protesting against the event.
Bianca Considine said she appreciated the welcoming party.
One attendee, Beth Zalotockyj, of the welcoming party, said the protesters were "off-putting".
"I'd rather leave my children with a drag queen than with those men over there," she said.
The protest group of around 10 people, including members from the LGB Tasmania group, and one man wearing riot gear..
LGB Tas spokesperson Jessica Hoyle said she felt drag was not appropriate for children.
"Children should be left alone," she said.
Another protestor was mother-of-four Melanie Davy.
"It's not appropriate for a story time," she said.
A group of men came into the welcoming party outside the library and starting calling the group "paedophiles", "groomers", "disgusting" and yelled other anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs.
NW Pride president Garry Wakefield said the protesters were to be expected.
"We still have some way to go in Tasmania," he said.
"There's still work that needs to be done to understand the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Educating, promoting, being visible and diversity is really important."
Mr Wakefield said anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors are harmful.
"They are spreading untruths like they are facts," he said.
"It spreads too easily, people can believe that and cause real harm to people."
The 70-strong group, lined up and waved rainbow flags, cheered and welcomed people in the library.
One woman, Rose Tatnell said she was there to support the LBGTQIA+ community.
"Everyone is equal, it's what I stand for," she said.
"There is always someone against for what we stand for and let them say what they want to say, it has nothing to do with us."
Georgie Byers who brought her three-year-old Willow to the story time, she said she was "disappointed" to see the anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters.
"Even in 2023, we still have people that feel they have the right to dictate what we do with our lives and our children," she said.
"If they're not supportive, that's all well and good. That's their right, but don't go out of your way to ruin it for everyone else."
Ms Byers said with the welcoming party she felt "more comfortable here, with people with nothing but love to give than other places".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
